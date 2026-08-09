NDPS Court Denies Bail To New Mom Held With 6 Kg Cocaine At Mumbai Airport | Representational Image

Mumbai: A special NDPS court has denied bail to a 33-year-old woman who was allegedly caught at Mumbai’s international airport last year with over 6 kg of cocaine concealed in packets of chocolates and cookies.

Naigaon resident Pooja Lal had sought relief on the grounds that her seven-month-old daughter, who was born prematurely, required maternal care. Her lawyer argued that there was no evidence to prove that Lal was aware the packets contained contraband.

The defence also submitted that the infant suffered from respiratory distress and required her mother’s presence.

However, DRI prosecutor Vibhavari Pathak opposed the bail plea, stating that Lal had allegedly admitted to involvement in smuggling earlier as well. The prosecution also pointed out that she had been granted interim bail in April and that there was no medical opinion certifying that her continued presence was indispensable for the child’s care.

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The prosecutor further argued that adequate medical facilities were available for women and infants at Byculla Women’s Jail.

Rejecting the plea, the court observed that there was an “absence of sufficient medical evidence showing exceptional circumstances” warranting bail.

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