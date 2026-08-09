Redevelopment Row: Police Register 2 FIRs For Alleged Forgery & Illegal Eviction | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Worli police have registered two FIRs against nine former office-bearers of New Sagar Vihar Nagar Co-operative Housing Society, Samudra Real Estate and its directors over alleged fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and illegal eviction linked to a long-pending SRA redevelopment project in Worli.

The cases followed complaints filed by Umar Shaikh, 57, and Habib Nagori, 70, who had approached a metropolitan magistrate in 2021 seeking an investigation into the society committee, developer and others. On June 25 this year, the court directed police to investigate the complaint under the Code of Criminal Procedure. According to the FIRs, the society was formed in 1997 by residents of around 106 slum structures at Worli Dairy, of whom 94 were later declared eligible for rehabilitation.

The complainants alleged that former office-bearers continued to represent the society before authorities even after the committee was dissolved on September 15, 2018. They further alleged that forged signatures and fabricated documents were submitted during BMC eviction proceedings in 2019 and used to secure orders for removal of six slum structures. The structures were demolished on May 8, 2019.

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The FIRs also allege that redevelopment-related consent letters and declarations were submitted after the society’s agreement with the developer was cancelled on June 14, 2021. Police are examining society records, SRA files, BMC proceedings, redevelopment agreements, court affidavits and alleged forged documents.

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