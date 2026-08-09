'This Is An Attack On The Print Newspaper Industry'

Mumbai newspaper vendors have opposed the Maharashtra government’s push towards digital and e-paper editions, warning that the move could threaten the print newspaper industry and the livelihoods of thousands of vendors and distributors. | Pexels Image

Mumbai: Based on a Maharashtra government circular, information carrying the message, “Go digital, save newsprint, save forex,” was published in the newspapers Navshakti and The Free Press Journal. It also stated that Maharashtra was the first state to officially recognise digital/e-paper copies. The Brihanmumbai Newspaper Vendors’ Association has objected to the move, saying it amounts to “an attack on the print newspaper industry.” According to the Association, the government’s stand could affect the print newspaper industry, threaten the livelihoods of thousands of newspaper vendors and distributors (agents), and impact lakhs of families associated with the printing sector.

The Association said that while there is emphasis on preserving newspaper reading, the Marathi language, and culture, citizens are also being encouraged to shift towards digital media, which has created concerns about the future of print newspapers. The Association further said that printed newspapers are not merely a medium of information but also the “fourth pillar of democracy.” It urged the state government to formulate policies to strengthen the print newspaper industry, protect the interests of newspaper vendors, and promote the culture of reading.

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The Brihanmumbai Newspaper Vendors’ Association has demanded that the government withdraw the circular. It also said that if its concerns are not addressed, it may mobilise newspaper vendors and other takeholders across the state and launch a democratic agitation. The statement was issued by the Association’s Working President, Madhusudan Sadadekar, and General Secretary, Sanjay Choukekar.

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