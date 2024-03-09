 Lok Sabha Polls: Punjab Gets 25 Companies Of Central Forces
Lok Sabha Polls: Punjab Gets 25 Companies Of Central Forces

Lok Sabha Polls: Punjab Gets 25 Companies Of Central Forces

An official release said that the 25 companies include five of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), 15 companies of Border Security Force (BSF) and five companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
article-image
CRPF Logo |

Punjab has received 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for area domination and confidence-building measures ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Forces to be deployed in vulnerable districts to maintain peace

Special Director General of Police (Spl DGP), Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said that the forces would be deployed in vulnerable districts of the state to instil confidence among the general public in the sensitive and hyper-sensitive areas in the state. He said that mapping of vulnerable areas is also being carried out so that extra force could be deployed to avoid any untoward situation ahead of the general elections.

article-image

The Spl DGP Shukla said that all the senior police officers had already been asked to keep vigil around the anti-social elements and carry out flag marches in their jurisdictions to build confidence among the general public.

