Lok Sabha passes Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 - Here's all you need to know

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passes the Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021. Introduced last week by Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, the Bill is aimed to prevent the staff of government government-owned ordnance factories from going on strike.

Once passed, it will replace the Essential Defence Services Ordinance. This ordinance, promulgated by the government at the end of June, had permitted the Centre to prohibit strikes, lock-outs and lay-offs in units engaged in essential defence services.

According to the Statements of Objects and Reasons of the Bill, Indian Ordnance Factories is the oldest and largest industrial set up which functions under the Department of Defence Production of the Ministry of Defence. They form an integrated base for indigenous production of defence hardware and equipment, equipping the armed forces with state-of-the-art battlefield equipment.

The Centre contends that the Ordinance and Bill is intended to ensure an "uninterrupted supply of ordnance items" to the armed forces. As the document put it, it was felt necessary that the government have the power to ensure that the ordnance factories continue to function without any disruptions and ensure the maintenance of essential defence services.

The Statement of Objects said the ordinance issued on June 30 defines the expressions "essential defence services" and "strike". It empowers the Centre to prohibit strike in essential defence services and provides for disciplinary action, including dismissal, against employees participating in strike. It also provides for penalties for "illegal strikes, instigation thereof and providing for financial aid to such illegal strikes."

The decision has invoked outrage from several quarters, with protests and planned strikes from the recognised federations of the employees and scathing criticism from the Opposition.

"Most unfortunate vital bills are being passed without discussion in Parliament because NDA/BJP won’t come clean on Pegasus. All these bills have a bearing on our future as a democracy. For eg: The Essential Defence Services Bill, 2021 listed today (is) a draconian piece of legislation," Congress MP Manish Tewari had tweeted earlier today.