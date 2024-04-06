Lok Sabha Eletcions 2024: Congress Appeals To Vote & Save Constitution & Democracy |

Jaipur: Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections among the public in Jaipur on Saturday and top brass of the party including National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi and National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, appealed to the public to vote for the Congress and INDIA alliance to save the country's constitution and democracy.



Addressing the party's first election meeting in the state, former Congress President and Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Sonia Gandhi termed the Central Government a dictator and said 'Unfortunately leaders are in power today who are destroying the soul of the country and democracy. Various tactics are being adopted to suppress opposition leaders. Not only this, a conspiracy is being hatched to change our Constitution. This is dictatorial and we will fight against it.

Sonia Gandhi's remarks

Infusing enthusiasm among the Congress workers, Sonia said that our country has been in the hands of such a government for the last ten years, which has left no stone unturned in promoting inequality and oppression. 'This time is full of despair But along with this comes hope and I am confident that Congress workers will light the lamp of justice with their efforts.' Making an indirect attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia said that no one can be bigger than the country. Whoever thinks like this, the people of the country teach him a lesson. She said that today the country is waiting for public awareness.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader of liars and said that Modi lies wherever he goes, and tells some new lie. ' Modi has given so many guarantees but has not fulfilled any of them. That is why I call him the leader of liars. Modi's guarantee is a guarantee of doing nothing, said Kharge.

Giving credit for the country's development to Congress, Kharge said that Congress did the infrastructure development in the country, but Modi himself wants to take credit for it. Modi's job is to take credit without doing any work. Modi always confuses people. He can only abuse Congress and the Gandhi family. Appealing to the people to save the Constitution and democracy, Kharge said that this is a fight to save the Constitution and democracy. If you are strong, no matter how many Modis come, the Constitution cannot be changed.

Priyanka Gandhi's statement

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that no one is talking about the problems of the common man of the country. The most severe attack is on public awareness. People are not getting the correct information and are not aware of the real situation of the country.

Enumerating promises made in the Congress manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi said 'we have named the manifesto as 'Nyaya Patra' because it is the voice of struggle. It is the voice of the country that is demanding justice today. People's voice is there in this Nyaya Patra.'

Appealing to vote on grassroots issues, Priyanka Gandhi said that Modi ji is living in a hollow world. The opposition is being attacked. Only selected industrialists are being benefited. In these circumstances, vote to save the democracy of the country. 'I request that the public should vote on issues related to them and show the mirror to those who asked to vote in the name of religion and caste.