Lok Sabha Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates, Union Ministers Gadkari, Goyal, Thakur Feature; Ex-CMs Khattar, Bommai, Rawat In Fray

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday released second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, featuring prominent figures including union ministers and former chief ministers.

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has been nominated to contest from Maharashtra's Nagpur.

Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, has secured the ticket for Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has been selected to contest from the Mumbai North constituency.

Former Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar, who resigned on Tuesday, has been fielded from Karnal.

Pankaja Munde has secured the nomination to contest from Maharashtra's Beed, while Sudhir Mungantiwar has been chosen as the representative for Chandrapur. Former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol has been selected as the candidate from the city. MoS Bharati Pawar has been re-nominated from Nashik, and Heena Gavit has been re-nominated from Nandurbar. Raksha Khadse has been retained as the candidate from Raver, despite her father-in-law Eknath Khadse joining the NCP.

Additionally, former Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has been given the ticket from Haridwar. Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest from the Haveri constituency, while Union Minister Prahlad Joshi has been nominated from Dharwad. BS Yediyurappa's son BY Raghavendra will contest from Shimoga, and Tejaswi Surya has been repeated as the candidate from Bengaluru South.