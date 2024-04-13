 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur

Voter Tracker app has been developed by the District Election Office, Jaipur to provide correct and accurate information about the number of voters present at the polling station

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur | Representational Image

Everyone wants to avoid long queues at the polling stations, especially in the urban areas. The district administration of Jaipur has come up with a solution to this. Now in the Pink City of Jaipur, the voters will be able to get real-time information about the number of voters present in the queues at the polling station sitting at home. Voter Tracker app has been developed by the District Election Office, Jaipur to provide correct and accurate information about the number of voters present at the polling station.

Deputy Director of the Information and Technology Department, Ritesh Kumar Sharma said  ' voters can now monitor the number of voters at their booth while sitting at home on their mobile. It will help them to decide when to go to cast their vote. At the same time, it will help the administration in crowd management.'

Initiative by District Election Office Jaipur

District Election Office Jaipur has launched this innovative mobile app for all eight assembly constituencies of the Jaipur Urban Lok Sabha seat and the Jhotwara assembly seat of the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. The app is currently limited to Jaipur city and nearby areas, but it can be extended in future.  The voters of all these urban assembly seats can now get accurate information about the number of voters standing in the queue at their booth on their mobile. The total number of voters present at the booth will be updated every hour. With this information, the voter will be able to cast their vote at his convenience.

Read Also
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Hold Poll Campaigns In J&K, Rajasthan
article-image

Voter Tracker mobile app can be downloaded on Android and iOS-based mobile phones by clicking on the QR code or link and to get access, the voters need to select their assembly constituency and part number. Once the part number is selected the voter would start getting updated information about his polling booth. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur

Amity University Student Dragged Out Of Car & Thrashed Mercilessly By Group Of Men In Noida; Video...

Amity University Student Dragged Out Of Car & Thrashed Mercilessly By Group Of Men In Noida; Video...

TRAGIC: Families Distraught After 5 Youths Drown In Hazara Canal Of UP's Kasganj; Visuals Surface

TRAGIC: Families Distraught After 5 Youths Drown In Hazara Canal Of UP's Kasganj; Visuals Surface

'Baap Ne Railway Khaaya Ye Airport', Netizens Troll RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Promising 5 New...

'Baap Ne Railway Khaaya Ye Airport', Netizens Troll RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Promising 5 New...

Unseasonal Rains & Warm Weather Threaten Gujarat's Mango Season

Unseasonal Rains & Warm Weather Threaten Gujarat's Mango Season