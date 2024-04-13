Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voters Can Track Long Queues At Polling Stations In Jaipur | Representational Image

Everyone wants to avoid long queues at the polling stations, especially in the urban areas. The district administration of Jaipur has come up with a solution to this. Now in the Pink City of Jaipur, the voters will be able to get real-time information about the number of voters present in the queues at the polling station sitting at home. Voter Tracker app has been developed by the District Election Office, Jaipur to provide correct and accurate information about the number of voters present at the polling station.

Deputy Director of the Information and Technology Department, Ritesh Kumar Sharma said ' voters can now monitor the number of voters at their booth while sitting at home on their mobile. It will help them to decide when to go to cast their vote. At the same time, it will help the administration in crowd management.'

Initiative by District Election Office Jaipur

District Election Office Jaipur has launched this innovative mobile app for all eight assembly constituencies of the Jaipur Urban Lok Sabha seat and the Jhotwara assembly seat of the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. The app is currently limited to Jaipur city and nearby areas, but it can be extended in future. The voters of all these urban assembly seats can now get accurate information about the number of voters standing in the queue at their booth on their mobile. The total number of voters present at the booth will be updated every hour. With this information, the voter will be able to cast their vote at his convenience.

Voter Tracker mobile app can be downloaded on Android and iOS-based mobile phones by clicking on the QR code or link and to get access, the voters need to select their assembly constituency and part number. Once the part number is selected the voter would start getting updated information about his polling booth.