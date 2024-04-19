Lok Sabha Elections 2024: UP Power Minister Says BJP Will Sweep Polls

UP Minister of Urban Development and Energy, AK Sharma | Instagram

In a fervent address at the booth-level workers' conference held in the Mohammadi in Dharauhra Parliamentary constituency, Minister of Urban Development and Energy, AK Sharma, rallied party workers to support the announced candidate, Shrimati Rekha Varma, for the 18th Lok Sabha elections. The enthusiasm was palpable as Sharma expressed confidence in Varma's ability to secure a historic victory.

Acknowledging the strong roots of the BJP in Dhaurahra and Mohammadi, Sharma reminisced about the visits of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who tirelessly toured the constituency on his bicycle. He lauded the efforts of popular MP Rekha Varma, MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh, and other party members present at the event.

Sharma emphasized Varma's immense contribution to the party and the region, stating that her selection as a candidate is a testament to her leadership qualities. He commended her for nurturing the BJP's presence, likening it to a sturdy banyan tree providing shade and strength to all.

Reflecting on his tenure alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2002, Sharma praised the party's ethos of recognizing and empowering grassroots workers, many of whom have risen to become MPs, ministers, and MLAs. He underscored the need for steadfast dedication to duties, asserting that the BJP's ideology transcends individual ambitions.

Sharma outlined the achievements in various sectors, particularly in improving electricity supply and infrastructure. He highlighted ongoing initiatives to strengthen the power grid and road networks, affirming the government's commitment to development.

In a call to action, Sharma urged workers to educate voters about the benefits of government schemes such as free ration, housing, sanitation, and healthcare. He emphasized the party's track record of delivering on its promises and called for unwavering support to ensure Modi's re-election as Prime Minister.

The conference was attended by district officials, party leaders, and a large number of booth-level workers, indicating widespread enthusiasm and support for the BJP's electoral campaign. With the momentum building, all eyes are set on the upcoming elections, where the BJP aims to surpass the 400-seat mark, reaffirming its commitment to serve the nation and its citizens.