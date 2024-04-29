Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Smriti Irani Files Her Nomination Papers From Amethi (Video)

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. |

Amethi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers for Amethi Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on Monday and expressed confidence that people will bless the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the elections. Smriti Irani, who is re-contesting from Amethi, was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav as she filed her nomination papers.

"For the service of Amethi, I have filed my nomination today. In the last 5 years in Amethi, 1,14,000 houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana, 1.5 lakh families received electricity connections and over 4 lakh farmers received PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi...I am hopeful that people will bless PM Modi, BJP," she told reporters after filing her nomination papers.

Smriti Irani held a roadshow before filing her nomination papers. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister was also present. People showered flower petals as the roadshow made its way through Amethi roads. Earlier, Smriti Irani held puja at her residence.

A day before filing her nomination papers, Irani rode a scooter to reach out to people in different localities of Amethi. While Smriti Irani has filed her nomination papers, Congress is yet to declare its candidate from the seat amid speculations that Rahul Gandhi will be in the fray again from the seat, which is considered a traditional stronghold of Congress. Rahul Gandhi has won three Lok Sabha polls from Amethi.

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday that the party will release its next list of Lok Sabha candidates, including for Uttar Pradesh's pending seats, within two days.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases till June 1st and votes will be counted on June 4th.