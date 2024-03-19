Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Demands Supreme Court Monitored Elections

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after the Election Commission of India removed the West Bengal DGP and appointed IPS Officer Vivek Sahay for the post on Monday.

Demanding a Supreme Court-monitored election, Derek accused the BJP of turning the poll body into a party office to target the opposition.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP wrote, "Are the BJP so nervous to face the people that they are turning the ECI into a party office to target the opposition? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State governments! For free and fair elections, we want a Supreme Court-monitored Election 2024."

BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like ECI. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Oppn? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State govts! For free & fair elections

The sharp reaction from the TMC leader comes a day after the EC issued orders on Monday for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the ECI ordered the removal of certain key officials in six states, terming it a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies)