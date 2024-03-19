 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Demands Supreme Court Monitored Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Demands Supreme Court Monitored Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Demands Supreme Court Monitored Elections

Demanding a Supreme Court-monitored election, Derek accused the BJP of turning the poll body into a party office to target the opposition.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 11:46 AM IST
article-image

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after the Election Commission of India removed the West Bengal DGP and appointed IPS Officer Vivek Sahay for the post on Monday.

Demanding a Supreme Court-monitored election, Derek accused the BJP of turning the poll body into a party office to target the opposition.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC MP wrote, "Are the BJP so nervous to face the people that they are turning the ECI into a party office to target the opposition? ECI or HMV? Transferring officers of elected State governments! For free and fair elections, we want a Supreme Court-monitored Election 2024."

The sharp reaction from the TMC leader comes a day after the EC issued orders on Monday for the removal of Home Secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Additionally, the ECI ordered the removal of certain key officials in six states, terming it a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Demands Supreme Court Monitored Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC MP Derek O'Brien Demands Supreme Court Monitored Elections

UP: Family Of 26-Yr-Old Woman, Who Died Of Suicide, Burns Down Her Marital Home In Prayagraj;...

UP: Family Of 26-Yr-Old Woman, Who Died Of Suicide, Burns Down Her Marital Home In Prayagraj;...

President Murmu Accepts Resignation Of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Jharkhand...

President Murmu Accepts Resignation Of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Jharkhand...

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Thanks PM Modi For Indian Navy’s Anti-Piracy Operation

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Thanks PM Modi For Indian Navy’s Anti-Piracy Operation

Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Likely To Join NDA

Maharashtra: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Likely To Join NDA