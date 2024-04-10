Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: Which Party Has Most Crorepati Candidates? Find Out Here

Many people are curious to know who the richest candidate contesting the Lok Sabha election is, which political party they belong to, which candidate has the most educational degrees, and which one is facing the most criminal cases. However, this information can only be obtained after the nomination process is concluded for the final phase. While the nomination process is still underway, information regarding candidates contesting in the first phase is available in the public domain.

According to an analysis by Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), Congress MP Nakul Nath - the son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is the richest candidate in the first phase with assets of Rs 717 crore.

Amid the trend of Congress leaders deserting the party, citing the belief that the Grand Old Party is a sinking boat and that nobody wants to be associated with it, strong rumors circulated about Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath severing ties with the Congress to join hands with the BJP before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. However, according to political observers, talks between Nath and the BJP didn't materialize. Eventually, Kamal Nath refuted reports of joining the BJP, and Congress fielded junior Nath from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, perceived as the Nath family's stronghold seat.

List Of Top 10 Richest Candidates For 1st Phase

Top 10 Candidates with Highest Assets | Source: ADR Report

In the list of top 10 candidates for the first phase, half of the candidates hail from Tamil Nadu, and 4 out of the 10 names are BJP candidates. The list includes 3 Congress, 2 AIADMK, and 1 BSP candidate.

According to ADR analysis, Ponraj K, an independent candidate from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukkudi seat, has declared total assets worth Rs 320, the lowest among candidates contesting in the first phase (excluding candidates who have declared assets worth 0 Rupees).

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases across the country, with the first phase polling on April 19 and the votes for all the phases being counted on June 4.

Criminal Cases:

Among the leading parties, all 4 candidates (100%) from the RJD, 13 (59%) of the 22 DMK candidates, 3 (43%) of the 7 SP candidates, 2 (40%) of the 5 AITC candidates, 28 (36%) of the 77 BJP candidates, 13 (36%) of the 36 AIADMK candidates, 19 (34%) of the 56 INC candidates, and 11 (13%) of the 86 BSP candidates have disclosed having criminal cases against themselves.

Crorepati Candidates:

Among the prominent parties, all 4 candidates (100%) from RJD, 35 (97%) out of 36 candidates from AIADMK, 21 (96%) out of 22 candidates from DMK, 69 (90%) out of 77 candidates from BJP, 49 (88%) out of 56 candidates from INC, 4 (80%) out of 5 candidates from AITC, and 18 (21%) out of 86 candidates analyzed from BSP have disclosed assets valued at more than Rs. 1 crore.