 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitish Kumar Attacks Lalu’s Kin Over Dynasty Politics
At a rally at Warisaliganj in Nawada constituency, Nitish attacked Tejashwi for taking credit for giving jobs to youths during the previous grand alliance regime which lasted 17 months.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Pic

Patna: After RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's consistent attack during his whirlwind campaign for the Lok Sabha election, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched his poll campaign, crossing swords with his ‘bhatija’ (nephew). Both Nitish and Tejashwi addressed election rallies in Nawada. At a rally at Warisaliganj in Nawada constituency, Nitish attacked Tejashwi for taking credit for giving jobs to youths during the previous grand alliance regime which lasted 17 months. “I removed him (Tejashwi) from power as he used to talk nonsense and tried to take credit,” he remarked, reassuring the gathering now he would not quit NDA again after doing it twice.

Accusing RJD chief Lalu Yadav of promoting dynasty politics, Nitish asked people to see how many members of his family were in the fray, referring to Lalu’s daughters Rohini Acharya and Misa Bharti contesting the poll from Saran and Patliputra. “How much you know about my family even after I have served people as chief minister for 18 years.

Do not elect them. They will promote families only. Nobody can accuse me of accepting a single paisa,” he said. The CM also held roadshows in Nalanda and Nawada as he boarded an especially designed bus, ‘Nischaya Rath’ with “Pura Bihar Mera Parivar, Rozgar Matlab Nitish Kumar” written on it.

