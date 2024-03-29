Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Grand Alliance To Declare Seat Sharing Deal Soon

I.N.D.I.A Alliance | File pic

The grand alliance will announce the seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha election in Bihar on Friday after its major allies the RJD and the Congress are holding hectic parleys for several seats, which were a bone of contention between them. Sources said former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and other senior leaders of the grand alliance would declare the seat-sharing deal in a press conference at the state party headquarters. The details of which party getting to contest how many seats and which seats will be announced.

The sources claimed the RJD would contest on 26 seats while the Congress on nine seats. Congress's likely seats are Sasaram, Kishanganj, Katihar, Motihari, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Patna Saheb, Supaul and Bhagalpur. CPI(ML) may contest Karakat, Ara and Nalanda seats while the CPI will contest Begusarai seat and CPI(M) Khagaria seat.

In the remaining seats, the RJD will field its candidates. There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. A clear picture on Purnea and Katihar seats from where the Congress wanted to field Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and Tariq Anwar will emerge on Friday. Both the Congress and the RJD are staking claims to the seats.