Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Bihar Congress Chief Quits Party, Attacks

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the Congress suffered a jolt when former Bihar party chief Anil Kumar Sharma resigned from its primary membership alleging its alliance with the RJD was disastrous for the state.

Announcing his resignation, Sharma objected to the recent induction of former MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav into the party with 'much fanfare'. He took a dig at the Opposition's rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi by saying the grand old party was claiming that the democracy was in danger but there was no democracy in the outfit.

Watch: Former President of Bihar Congress, Anil Sharma, resigned from the party on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1HLbhVLgBK — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2024

"Even Congress's elected national president cannot take a decision without the consent of Rahul Gandhi or his close associate KC Venugopal", he alleged.

The vetran leader is the fourth former Bihar president to have quit the Congress in nearly a decade. Last time, Ashok Chaudhary had left the party and joined JD(U) in 2018.

Sharma said he joined the Congress in 1985, holding organisational posts twice, as state general secretary and then as state president in four decades. He contended that he never aspired for a ticket or to be an MLC. He cialmed he had never explored possibilities in any other party before quitting the Congress. Former Congress leader asserted that he was against a tie-up with the RJD even when he was the state party president. People hold the party and its leaders guilty for supporting the Jungle Raj of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, he remarked

Sharma accused the RJD of giving tickets to its candidates for the Lok Sabha election on monetary considerations and not taking into account the winnability factor.

Meanwhile, state Congress media cell chairman Rajesh Rathore attacked Sharma for trying to make 'a cowardly escape and find an excuse for failing at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.