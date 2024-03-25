 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Erode MDMK MP Ganesha Murthy Attempts Suicide After Seat Denied
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Erode MDMK MP Ganesha Murthy Attempts Suicide After Seat Denied

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Erode MDMK MP Ganesha Murthy Attempts Suicide After Seat Denied

Ganesha Murthy is now be hospitalised and is on ventilator support.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

A Ganeshamurthi of the MDMK, the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Erode, was on Sunday hospitalised, with his condition stated to be serious by doctors.

According to police, at around 9:30 am today, Ganeshamurthi, who was elected on a DMK ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from here, developed uneasiness and was admitted to a private hospital here by his family members. After the check-up, he was admitted to the ICU and was put on a ventilator, police said.

Leader Attempts Suicide

When asked about reports that the MP might have attempted suicide, authorities at the private hospital in the town where he was initially referred to, refused to comment.

Hospitalised In Coimbatore

The MP was later shifted to a private hospital in nearby Coimbatore, with two doctors and his family members accompanying him in the ambulance.

DMK's S Muthusamy, State Minister for Urban Development and Housing and Excise and Prohibition, Dr C Saraswathy, BJP MLA from Modakurichi, AIADMK leader K V Ramalingam and some others rushed to the hospital and enquired about Mr Ganeshamurthi's health.

