Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Refuses To Be Part Of Exit Poll Debates, 'With What Face Will It Face Media And Public Now?' Asks Amit Shah (VIDEO)

The Congress party on Friday (May 31), a day ahead of the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, announced that it would not be a part of the exit poll debates on June 1. Various agencies and channels will start presenting their exit poll data soon after polling is done for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections. However, the Congress party's decision to not participate in the exit polls led to sharp reactions from the BJP.

Congress' Pawan Khera took to X to inform about the party's decision. "Our statement on the party's decision not to participate in the upcoming exit poll debates: Voters have cast their votes and the voting results have been locked in the machines. The results will be out on June 4. In the eyes of the Indian National Congress, there is no justification in participating in the TRP game by making any kind of public speculation before the results are announced. The purpose of any debate is to enlighten the audience. The Congress Party will gladly participate in debates again from June 4," posted Pawan Khera, Chairman, Media & Publicity Deptt of Congress party.

No sooner did the Congress announce its decision to give the exit polls a skip, than the BJP reacted sharply to the announcement by the Opposition party.

"Congress has come to know about its huge defeat, so with what face will it face the media and the public now? Therefore, Congress is running away from the exit polls. I want to tell the Congress party not to run away, face the defeat and introspect," said Amit Shah in his scathing comment.

कांग्रेस को अपनी प्रचंड हार का पता चल गया है, तो अब किस मुँह से मीडिया और जनता को फेस करे? इसलिए, कांग्रेस एग्जिट पोल से भाग रही है।



मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी से कहना चाहता हूँ कि भागो नहीं, हार का सामना करके आत्मचिंतन करो। pic.twitter.com/pxeT3Qw8wA — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) May 31, 2024

"Congress’s decision to not participate in Exit Polls, on the eve of Phase 7 polling, is an unequivocal confirmation that the Congress has conceded the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is not surprising, since the Congress usually opts out when it doesn’t expect results to go in its favour, but has no compunction showing up, if it thinks it has even an outside chance. Their hypocrisy is not lost on anyone. Let no one in Phase 7 waste their vote on them," said BJP national president JP Nadda in a long post.

While fresh politics has broken out over the exit polls after Congress' announcement, pollsters and agencies along with the news channels are ready to hold the exit polls on June 1. Section 126A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, prohibits exit polls from the starting of the polls until half an hour post the final phase of voting has been held. Hence, the exit polls are likely to begin at 6.30 pm on Saturday (June 1).