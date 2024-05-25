Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul & Sonia Gandhi Cast Their Votes In Delhi; Visuals Surface

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi cast their votes in the sixth phase of the general elections. The mother-son duo also clicked a selfie outside the polling station after casting their votes.

Voting across 58 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) in the sixth phase is underway.

देशवासियों!



पहले पांच चरणों के मतदान में आपने झूठ, नफ़रत और दुष्प्रचार को नकार कर अपने जीवन से जुड़े ज़मीनी मुद्दों को प्राथमिकता दी है।



आज छठे चरण का मतदान है और आपका हर वोट सुनिश्चित करेगा कि:



- युवाओं के लिए 30 लाख खाली सरकारी पदों पर भर्ती और 1 लाख रुपए साल की पहली नौकरी… pic.twitter.com/TvcmqSwXj3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi click a selfie as they leave from a polling station after casting their votes for #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/PIvovnGPdJ — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2024

Jairam Ramesh On Chances Of INDIA Alliance In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Earlier the Congress sounded confident about the chances of the INDIA alliance in the polls. Congress RS MP Jairam Ramesh said, "5 phases of elections have been held. It became clear after the first 2 phases that

"Dakshin mein BJP saaf aur Uttar mein half", so the INDIA alliance will get a clear and decisive mandate on 4th June, and on the 4th the country will bid him (PM Modi) goodbye... I have full confidence that our alliance will win all seven seats in Delhi..."

#WATCH कांग्रेस नेता जयराम रमेश ने कहा, "पांच चरण के चुनाव हो चुके हैं... पहले 2 चरणों के बाद यह स्पष्ट हो गया कि "दक्षिण में बीजेपी साफ और उत्तर में हाफ", इसलिए 4 जून को INDIA गठबंधन को स्पष्ट और निर्णायक जनादेश मिलेगा और 4 तारीख को देश उन्हें (PM मोदी) अलविदा कह देगा... मुझे… pic.twitter.com/zL8YhOuB8v — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 25, 2024

About The 6Th Phase Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The sixth phase of Lok Sabha polls includes eight seats in Bihar, all 10 seats in Haryana, one seat in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Jharkhand, all seven seats in Delhi, six in Odisha, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, and eight in West Bengal. A total of 889 candidates are in the fray. Voting is underway in all parliamentary seats of Delhi and Haryana in this phase.

The riveting contest in Delhi has AAP and Congress jointly taking on the BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the last two elections. While Congress is contesting on three seats in the national capital, AAP is contesting on four. The two parties are part of the INDIA bloc.

The BJP campaign has been bolstered by rallies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other party leaders. Senior leaders of Congress have also held rallies in the national capital. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been released on interim bail by the Supreme Court in the Delhi excise policy case, also sought votes for AAP and Congress candidates.

AAP and Congress have also joined hands in Haryana where BJP won all the seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Some seats in the state, including Hisar, are witnessing multi-cornered contests. Apart from BJP and Congress, the electoral stakes are high for INLD, Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana. The state will also go for assembly polls months after the Lok Sabha election.

The Lok Sabha will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.