Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Coimbatore To Pilibhit, 10 Constituencies To Watch Out For In First Phase Of Polling (VIDEO)

Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1 takes place today, April 19. Annamalai (BJP) from Coimbatore, Jitin Prasada (BJP) from Pilibhit and Nakul Nath (Congress) from Chhindwara are in the fray | X

2024 Lok Sabha elections kick off on April 19th. The first phase will be the largest phase with 102 Parliamentary constituencies across 21 states that will go to polls. It is now truly over to the voters now.

Election 2024 gets underway today, with polling scheduled in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies. For the outcome, however, we will have to wait till June 4 when the votes are to be counted. And as we countdown to the first phase - let's get you the top 10 constituencies to watch out for in the first round of elections.

COIMBATORE

BJP: K Annamalai vs DMK: Ganapathy P Rajkumar vs AIADMK: Singai Ramchandran

The most anticipated battle this election is in the south where the BJP is hoping to make massive inroads. And leading BJP's charge in Tamil Nadu - is its firebrand young leader K Annamalai who is contesting from Coimbatore making it a contest to watch out for. In this triangular contest - BJP's K Annamalai will be taking on DMK's Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK's Singai Ramchandran.

The sitting MP from the sitting is from CPM which is an ally of the DMK. But considering the BJP's growing focus in the constituency, DMK has gone against its decade long seat sharing pact with CPM to field its own candidate who has previously been a Coimbatore mayor.

The analysis of election results from this seat from last 3 elections has shown that it has been a see saw battle between the CPM and AIADMK. But what is interesting is the number 2 position in the constituency - which is being dominated by the BJP since 2014. This has given hope to the BJP and they are expecting 60% votes in this constituency which is a thriving industrial region.

CHENNAI SOUTH

BJP: Tamilsai Soundararajan vs DMK: Thamizhachi Thangapandian vs AIADMK: J Jayavardhan

Chennai South is a constituency that houses the Old Mahabalipuram Road IT Zone, a commercial district and a cultural melting pot that is home to techie population. It is undoubtedly a prestige battle - and in this three way fight, the DMK, AIADMK and BJP are eyeing the prestigious seat. While the DMK is placing its bets on the sitting MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, BJP has pulled in former governor Tamilsai Soundararajan back in to the electoral battle. AIADMK has fielded J Jayavardhan who is the son for former ministers D Jayakumar. The last two Parliamentary elections has seen a battle between DMK and AIADMK. But with BJP putting up its strong face in the battle - will Tamilsai Soundararajan spring a surprise in this seat that is dominated by Brahmin voters?

NILGIRIS

BJP: L Murugun vs DMK: A Raja vs AIADMK: Lokesh Tamilselvan

Niligiris is the bastion of A Raja - He has won this Parliamentary constituency in 2009 and 2019, but lost it in 2014 to AIADMK due to the 2G taint. While the DMK seems confident to be back in power in this seat where A Raja has built a loyal voter base - the BJP is emerging as a strong opponent.

BJP has fielded Union Fisheries Minister L Murugun, while AIADMK is banking on Lokesh Tamilselvan. The BJP did not field any candidates in 2014 and 2019. Experts are of the opinion that A Raja's anti Sanatan comments could cost him the votes of the Badaga community which is the largest ethno linguistic group in the Nilgiris. And these votes could very well go to the BJP. Can the BJP breach the DMK stronghold?

KANNIYAKUMARI

BJP: Pon Radhakrishnan vs DMK: Vijaykumar Vasanth Kumar vs AIADMK: Nazerah Basilian

In Kanniyakumari - the traditional Dravidian parties seem to have taken a backseat making way for a classic Congress vs BJP fight with AIADMK too in the pitch. Congress has chosen second generation leader - H Vasanth Kumar's son - Vijaykumar Vasanth Kumar for this seat - while BJP has gone with its old warhorse Pon Radhakrishnan. Pon Radhakrishnan is a 71 year old veteran - he has contested 10 elections so far - winning 2. He was the lone BJP MP from Tamil Nadu in 2014. Meanwhile 40 year old Vijaykumar Vasanth Kumar rode on a sympathy wave to win the bypolls in 2021 after his father's death. With a clash of the political titans, Kanniyakumari is definitely a seat to watch out for.

THOOTHUKKUDI

DMK: Kanimozhi vs AIADMK: Sivasami Velumani vs Tamil Maanila Congress: Vijayaseelan

Thoothukkudi is the seat of Karunanidhi's daughter. She is the sitting MP from the seat and is pitted against AIADMK candidate Sivasami Velumani and also NDA ally Tamil Maanila Congress' Vijayaseelan. Thoothukkudi - is an important seat for DMK pride in the state and this seat has swung alternatively between the AIADMK and DMK. And with the pitch of the campaign - Thoothukkudi looks like a one sided battle in favour of the DMK - but elections do have a knack to spring out a surprise.

CHHINDWARA

Congress: Nakul Nath vs BJP: Vivek Bunty Sahu

Chhindwara is a Congress bastion - more specifically a Kama Nath stronghold. This Lok Sabha constituency has been with Kamal Nath since 1980 when he was part of Rajiv Gandhi's inner circle. Only in one year that is 1997 - BJP had won this seat but Nath family managed to wrest it back. For over 4 decades Kamal Nath has built and developed a strong relation with this constituency and its people. In 2019 - his son Nakul Nath was elected as an MP from here. Chhindwara is the last bastion of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh - a state that has been with the BJP for years. And with the hope of winning the seat, BJP has fielded its district President Vivek Bunty Sahu. If Vivek manages to breach Chhindwara he will be the giantslayer this election.

MUZAFFARNAGAR

BJP: Sanjeev Balyan vs SP: Harendra Singh Malik

Muzaffarnagar had witnessed riots in 2013 - it is a communally sensitive constituency and has seen a BJP MP in the last two terms. BJP's Sanjeev Balyan is eyeing a hat-trick this election. But he is facing a stiff contest from Samajwadi Party veteran Harendra Malik.

Muzaffarnagar is an interesting seat - known as the sugar bowl of India - the region's economy comprises of sugarcane, paper and steel industry. With a majority Jat population - and this seat was the reason that led to SP-RLD alliance to split.

Harendra Malik is Samajwadi Party's senior leader who wields considerable clout on the Jat community. Whether Sanjeev Balyan can resist the hold of the SP candidate in the constituency remains to be seen.

PILIBHIT

BJP: Jitin Prasada vs SP: Bhagwat Saran Gangwar

Pilibhit constituency comes into focus - as its sitting BJP MP Varun Gandhi - who is the son of Maneka and Sanjay Gandhi was denied ticket due to his anti party stand. It was the constituency of Maneka Gandhi since 1996. While BJP has once again fielded Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur - Varun Gandhi has been replaced by Jitin Prasada. Jitin Prasada who was earlier in the Congress - crossed over to the BJP is 2021. he is the son of Congress stalwart Jitendra Prasada and has been the MP of the neighbouring Shahjahanpur and Dharura constituencies in the past. He faces a tough challenge of connecting with the people of Pilibhit who seemingly have a deep connection with Maneka and Varun Gandhi. His main competitor in the seat is Samajwadi Party's Bhagwat Saran Gangwar who has a support base from Kurmi voters.

COOCHBEHAR

BJP: Nisith Pramanik vs TMC: Jagadish Chandra Basunia

For the BJP, Coochbehar is a prestige seat in West Bengal. Over the years this constituency has emerged as a BJP stronghold with the party gaining grournd. Saffron party's candidate Nisith Pramanik is a union Minister and the sitting MP of CoochBehar who belongs to the Rajbanshi community - they comprise 40% of the electorate in the constituency. Traditionally a Left bastion, the Left seems to now have moved to the sidelines. The TMC has been focusing heavily on Coochbehar for the last 1 year as they aim to wrest it back from the BJP. Jagdish Chandra Basunia is leading the TMC charge in the constituency. In the first phase of election - this BJP vs TMC battle will be watched out for.

JAMUI

LJP: Arun Bharti vs RJD: Archana Ravidas

Ram Vilas Paswan's son Chirag Paswan is the sitting MP of Jamui - but he has made way for his brother in law Arun Bharti who will be contesting the election of LJP ticket from this seat. Jamui is a reserved seat reflecting diverse demographic and is a crucial constituency of Bihar. Arun Bharti is pitted against RJD's Archana Ravidas who has been quite popular on social media.