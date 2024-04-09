Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Centre Accords 'Z' Security To Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, during the press conference in which he announced the schedule for assembly elections in 5 states. | PTI

Days before the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, the Centre, on Tuesday, provided Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with Z-level security cover due to potential international threats.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has tasked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) with deploying around 40-45 armed commandos to protect CEC Kumar, according to sources.

This decision comes in response to a threat assessment report prepared by central security agencies, which recommended heightened security measures for CEC Rajiv Kumar. It aligns with the preparations for the upcoming seven-phase general elections beginning on April 19. The armed commandos will accompany CEC Kumar during his nationwide travels, ensuring increased security during his official duties.

Rajiv Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1984 batch, assumed the role of the 25th Chief Election Commissioner on May 15, 2022. Previously serving as an election commissioner in the poll body, he was appointed to the position on September 1, 2020.