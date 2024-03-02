Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Starts Suggestion Campaign For Manifesto |

Jaipur: BJP's election manifesto would be based on the suggestions of the common men. For this, the party has started the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra Suggestion Campaign'. Under the campaign along with events like Kisan Gram Yatra, Yuva Chaupal, and Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan, suggestions will be taken from the general public through digital mode also.

Manifesto Committee Convener for the state and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that suggestions will be taken from all sections of the society through different mediums regarding how India can become developed by 2047 and the third largest economy in the third term of Prime Minister Modi. 'Our manifesto will reflect the aspirations of all the sections of the society as it will be based on the suggestions of the people,' said Meghwal.

The campaign has started in Rajasthan

The campaign has started in Rajasthan on February 28th. The frontal organisations of the party like Yuva Morcha, Kisan Morcha and Mahila Morcha have been asked to organise Yuva Chaupal, Kisan Gram Yatra, and Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan to target the large vote banks of youth, farmers and women.

More than 11 thousand youth and farmer chaupals will be organised across Rajasthan. Meghwal said that to reach out to the people, the BJP will install suggestion boxes at markets, mandis, courts, colleges etc.