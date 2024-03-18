Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Focuses On Leaders With Strong Caste Base

BJP Focuses On Leaders With Strong Caste Base | Representative Image

Jaipur: To win the Lok Sabha elections with a good margin, the Rajasthan BJP is continuously working on the strategy of inducting Congress leaders who have a strong caste base in their regions. BJP hopes for a good dent in the strong vote banks of Congress by bringing prominent caste faces of different regions into its camp.

BJP has strengthened its political hold on many seats by bringing more than 1300 Congress leaders and workers including two ministers of Congress government in the first phase and 82 leaders of Congress and different parties in the second phase. More than 15 Gurjar leaders of Congress and regional party RLP have also joined the saffron camp on Monday.

The general public and leaders are disappointed with Congress and its policies and feel that it is only the Modi government that can ensure a good life for them. That is the reason that more and more people want to join BJP,' said Arun Chaturvedi, former party president and senior leader of BJP.

The BJP is considered weak among Jats of North West Rajasthan and to strengthen the party in this region that includes Churu, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu, Barmer and Sikar, the party inducted Jyoti Mirdha, a former Congress MP from Nagaur before the assembly election. She has been given a ticket from the Nagaur Loksabha seat despite her defeat in the assembly election.

Many Jat leaders including Richpal Mirdha, and Vijaypal Mirdha were brought into the party recently to win the surrounding Jat-dominated seats including Nagaur. The party also inducted Lalchand Kataria, MP from Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency. Pratap Poonia, former Congress candidate from Churu and former RLP President and former MLA Pukhraj Garg.

Yadavs is another vote bank that has a good hold in Alwar and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seats to get this vote bank in its stride party first inducted Rajendra Yadav, MLA from Kotputli and former minister, in its camp. After this, former MP and well-known Yadav face Karan Singh Yadav, district chief Balbir Singh Chhillar, former Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Yadav and other Yadav community leaders joined the party.

The party has good support from Rajputs but to strengthen the seat of Ajmer the party got former BJP MLA Sushil Kanwar Palara and her businessman husband Bhanwar Singh Palara back in BJP.