Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Candidate Tapas Roy Confident Of Victory In North Kolkata Amid Shift Towards Saffron Camp

Change of wind towards the saffron camp has made BJP Kolkata (North) candidate Tapas Roy cosy and confident. Roy is a veteran in West Bengal politics and has been a three-time legislator from Burrabazar constituency, Kolkata (Uttar) in West Bengal. Roy, a former Congress veteran, was one of the Trinamool Congress founding members. He recently snapped ties with Didi’s party to join BJP. Roy spoke to FPJ.

Question: Do you think the PM's roadshow will help your prospects?

Answer: People are in a mood of a change and the roadshow has acted like a catalyst. Modi will get a clear mandate and re-main ahead of the rest.

Q: You have been a part of Congress, TMC and now BJP. What's the difference in these camps?

A: Nothing much. We work for the masses. I am in debted to BJP for its gesture towards me ever since I joined it.

Q: Why did you leave TMC?

A: I was deprived and disrespected which I didn’t like. Unfortunately, news of scams after scams surfaced against TMC. The CM to protect people like Shahjahan Sheikh gave statements.

Q: It is being said you defected as you were afraid of CBI and ED raids? Even the CM questioned your move.

A: I have no cases against me. I have also mentioned 'not applicable' in my affidavit. When Firhad Hakim’s house was raided, the CM stood by him but when I faced turbulence, I did not receive even a phone call. Sudip Bandhopadhyay, TMC Kolkata (Uttar) candidate had sent ED to my house. If the CM thinks in this manner, why is she so afraid and is campaigning for Sudip?

Q: What are the issues youhave discussed with people in North Kolkata?

A: There are several issues. North Kolkata has always been deprived. This (TMC) party is from South Kolkata. They will extract from North but will not give anything in return. Also, most of TMC candidates hail from south Kolkata and north has only Dr Shashi Panja.

Q: Do you think you can win against TMC's heavyweight Sudip Bandhopadhyay?

A: I will win by over a lakh votes. While Sudip was missing in action, the CM held multiple rallies for him. Those who can abuse Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON and Bharat Seva Ashram Sangh, no one will vote for them. Even Congress’s Pradip Bhattacharya is a good opponent.