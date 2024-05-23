Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi, Says 'He Is Fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's Dream Of Finishing Congress'

Rahul Gandhi (L) and Acharya Pramod Krishnam (R) |

Sambhal (UP): Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former party leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam called him a "Mahapurush" and said that the former is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility.

Krishnam said that the Congress will win the least number of seats in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Takes A Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

"Rahul Gandhi is a 'Mahapurush', he can say anything. Mahatma Gandhi saw a dream of the end of Congress and nobody could do it, not even BJP, but now Rahul Gandhi himself is doing it. Rahul Gandhi is finishing off Congress and fulfilling his responsibility. Not just me but crores of Congress workers across the country are aware of this fact. After June 4, Congress will be the party to win the least number of seats, till now," the former party leader said on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Sambhal, UP: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, " Rahul Gandhi is a 'Mahapurush', he can say anything...Mahatma Gandhi saw a dream of the end of Congress and nobody could do it, not even BJP, but now Rahul Gandhi himself is doing it. Rahul Gandhi is… pic.twitter.com/umxr0I02v8 — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Turning India's Soliders Into Labourers

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre of turning India's soldiers into labourers and promised to scrap the Agniveer scheme after coming to power on June 4. Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh, the Congress leader said that India's borders are secured by the youth of Haryana and other states.

#WATCH | Addressing a public meeting in Haryana's Mahendragarh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "...PM Narendra Modi has made the Jawans of India like labourers... Army doesn't want Agniveer scheme, it's a scheme made by PMO. Once Congress come to power we will throw this… pic.twitter.com/daZDzdcHrO — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

"You have patriotism in your heart, blood, and DNA. Narendra Modi ji, for the first time, has turned India's soldiers into labourers. He (PM Modi) says that there will be two kinds of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. One, is a normal jawan or officer whose family will get a pension, status, and all other facilities. The other, a poor family's son who is named Agniveer; this Agniveer will neither get the status of 'shaheed' nor will he get any pension or any other facility," Rahul Gandhi said.

He further said that after June 4, the INDIA bloc would tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin.

"The Army does not want this scheme... this scheme is imposed by the PMO. The INDIA bloc government will come to power and the first thing we shall do is throw this Agniveer scheme in the dustbin. The soldiers who sacrificed their lives will be only of one category... the government of India will work for everybody, and everybody guarding India's borders will get the status of 'shaheed'. We are going to tear this Agniveer scheme into pieces and dump it in the dustbin," the Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi, the incumbent MP from Wayanad, is seeking a second term from the seat. Additionally, he is also contesting from the family bastion of UP's Raebareli, a seat held by his mother until now. The voting on both seats has concluded. The counting of the votes is scheduled for June 4.