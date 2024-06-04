Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP Led NDA Comfortably Crosses 272 Mark, Shows Early Trends

BJP flag | PTI

The BJP led NDA is shown comfortably crossing the majority mark and is leading on 272 plus seats, showed early trends on the counting day. Counting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway on Tuesday, June 4. The exit polls also predicted a BJP led NDA victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also ahead from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Rahul Gandhi is leading from both Rae Bareli seat and Wayanad constituency.

The Election Commission of India had annonced the poll schedule on March 16 and elections were held under 7 phases across the country. The counting is taking place on Tuesday, June 4.