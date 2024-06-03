Lok Sabha Election Rajasthan Exit Poll Results 2024: Agencies Predict BJP To Win 18-23 Seats, Congress 1-7 Seats

Jaipur: Countdown has begun for the results of the General Elections 2024 as the voting has concluded in all phases across all states. Elections were held in two phases in Rajasthan that has 25 Lok Sabha seats at stake. The first phase of voting was held on April 19, while the second phase of voting was held on April 26. Several agencies have released their forecast for the results of this years' Lok sabha elections. Most agencies predict that while BJP will win maximum number of seats, the party is expected to suffer a setback with a reasonable improvement expected in Congress' performance as far as seat share is concerned.

Rajasthan has been a tough fight between BJP and Congress. Since last two General Elections, BJP has been celebrating a clean sweep in Rajasthan. What remains to be seen is if Congress will manage to build inroads in the state for the first time after 10 years.

Exit Polls of prominent agencies

While Times Now has predicted that BJP will win 18 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan and Congress can hope to win 7 seats. Meanwhile, India TV says BJP will win 21-23 seats while Congress will win 2-4. As per prediction by India Today Axis My India, BJP will win 16-19 seats in the state while Congress may secure 5-7 seats and others are expected to win 1-2 seats. ABP C Voter has predicted BJP to win 21-23 seats in its exit poll and Congress to win 1-3 seats. Republic Bharat-Matrize has predicted BJP to secure 22-24 seats and Congress to win 3 seats. According to Exit Poll of News 24-Today's Chanakya, BJP is expected to win 22 seats and Congress 2 seats.

DISCLAIMER: These are mere predictions that the polling agencies calculate on the basis of ground work and public sentiment. Final results will be declared on June 4.

Previous results

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. BJP has been holding Rajasthan for the last ten years. BJP has been winning the Lok Sabha elections in the state since past two General Elections. In the Lok Sabha elections 2014, BJP contested all 25 seats and had created a record by winning all the seats. In 2019, BJP contested elections on 24 seats in Rajasthan. Remaining seat was Nagaur seat that was left for the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which had joined NDA at that time.