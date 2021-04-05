'Locket Chatterjee is the necklace of...': Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP leader's role in Saradha scam, saffron party says 'free to prove claims'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a public meeting at Chinsurah alleged that BJP’s candidates Babul Supriyo and Locket Chatterjee is also involved in ponzi scams like Saradha.
“The BJP always blames that TMC is involved with ponzi scams in West Bengal. But once Babul Supriyo said that the first rose of Rosevalley scam is Saradha. Another candidate Locket Chatterjee is the necklace of everyone involved in the Saradha scam. Why aren’t they being questioned? Just because they are in BJP they are safe,” mentioned the TMC supremo.
Rubbishing the claims Union Minister of States Babul Supriyo challenged the TMC supremo to move the court against him.
“I don’t hold cordial terms with the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. So if she thinks I am also involved in the ponzi scams she could have moved the court long back. She can even move now prove her claims,” claimed the BJP candidate from Tollygunge.
Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee claimed that just cut votes she is making false claims.
“Sensing defeat she is trying to divide the BJP votes in her party by such claims. She is free to prove her claims,” added Locket.
Meanwhile, the Left Front and the Congress slammed the TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee over her claims that after her leg recuperates she will start preparing for the fight for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Addressing a public rally at Hooghly, TMC supremo claimed with one leg she will win West Bengal back and after her ‘injured’ leg is cured she will win Delhi as well.
“The BJP thought that by injuring me they can win Bengal but I am not that weak with one broken leg I will win back West Bengal after I am completely cured I will start the fight to win the Delhi,” said Mamata.
Slamming the TMC Supremo CPI (M) leader Fuad Halim said that TMC has a close nexus with the BJP for which she is dreaming of reaching the national capital.
“We all know that TMC-BJP is together. Until and unless close proximity a regional party cannot think of forming Central Government,” said Halim.
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the TMC Supremo is doing ‘Drama’.