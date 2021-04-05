'Locket Chatterjee is the necklace of...': Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP leader's role in Saradha scam, saffron party says 'free to prove claims'

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a public meeting at Chinsurah alleged that BJP’s candidates Babul Supriyo and Locket Chatterjee is also involved in ponzi scams like Saradha.

“The BJP always blames that TMC is involved with ponzi scams in West Bengal. But once Babul Supriyo said that the first rose of Rosevalley scam is Saradha. Another candidate Locket Chatterjee is the necklace of everyone involved in the Saradha scam. Why aren’t they being questioned? Just because they are in BJP they are safe,” mentioned the TMC supremo.

Rubbishing the claims Union Minister of States Babul Supriyo challenged the TMC supremo to move the court against him.