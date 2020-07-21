Lockdown in Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 - Here is what's allowed and not allowed

Amid rising cases in the state, Mamata government has announced strict statewide lockdown on July 23, 25 and 29 from 6 am to 10 pm.

Issuing a statement, the state government said, "Whereas, in view of the current situation of spread of COVID 19, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures."

It added that now, therefore, in continuation of earlier orders it is hereby notified that statewide lockdown shall be observed on Thursday, 23 July 2020; Saturday, 25 July 2020 and Wednesday, 29 July 2020 from 6 am to 10 pm.

During the lockdown on aforesaid days all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed.