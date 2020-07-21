Lockdown in Bengal on July 23, 25 and 29 - Here is what's allowed and not allowed

Amid rising cases in the state, Mamata government has announced strict statewide lockdown on July 23, 25 and 29 from 6 am to 10 pm.
Issuing a statement, the state government said, "Whereas, in view of the current situation of spread of COVID 19, it is felt necessary to enforce stricter lockdown measures."
It added that now, therefore, in continuation of earlier orders it is hereby notified that statewide lockdown shall be observed on Thursday, 23 July 2020; Saturday, 25 July 2020 and Wednesday, 29 July 2020 from 6 am to 10 pm.
During the lockdown on aforesaid days all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed.
Here's what will remain operational during the lockdown period;
1. Health services including movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport
2. Medicine shops and pharmacies
3. Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire and emergency services 4. Electricity, water and conservancy services
5. Continuous process industries and Industries with in-house workers
6. Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in field
7. Intrastate and interstate movement of goods
8. E-Commerce; Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI
9. Print, electronic media and social media
10. Home delivery of cooked food
Norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health and hygiene protocol must be strictly adhered to at all times.
As ordered earlier, movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM except for above mentioned essential and emergency activities.
Bengal recorded the highest one-day spike of 2,282 infections, which pushed the caseload to 44,769.
