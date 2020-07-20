Lovers’ suicide pact? New twist in Bengal girl’s death

Kolkata

A day after a mob ran amok in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal protesting the suspected rape and murder of a teenage girl, an autopsy report and the discovery of a boy's body gave a new twist to the case on Monday.

The post-mortem of the 16-year-old girl's body revealed no sign of physical force or sexual assault as clamed by the villagers of Chaitra Gach. The locals had set fire to police and other vehicles during the protest.

In addition to this, the body of a boy was found in a pond in the same village.The boy had gone absconding according to police records after the girl went missing. Police sources said it could be a case of lovers' suicide pact. BJP took advantage of the situation and called for candlelight marches in 1100 mandals maintaining that she was a victim of brutal crimes.

"Police are trying to conceal the real incident of rape of a Rajbanshi girl. We condemn the incident and that is why we are here. After the Lok Sabha elections (2019) there have been atrocities in North Bengal," said BJP leader Nischit Pramanik.

The BJP functionary suggested that after his party's victory of North Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies, their party workers are being targeted. The saffron party also brought up the alleged suicide of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy, whose body was found hanging in Uttar Dinajpur district last Monday.

In the case of the teenage girl, the ruling TMC said the BMP was trying to spread fake news. "Post-mortem report reveals truth."