Lockdown extended in Delhi and Haryana

New Delhi: Lockdown was extended on Sunday in the national capital and adjoining Haryana till May 24 as strict restrictions remained in force in large parts of the country with several states reporting signs of improvement in the COVID situation.

The Punjab government also decided to continue with all existing COVID restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the lockdown imposed on April 19 for the fourth time. It was scheduled to end at 5 am on May 17.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, “Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert.”

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The positivity rate has come down to 10.40 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12.

The national capital reported 262 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by the Delhi government. The death toll in Delhi has mounted to 21,506, while the cumulative fatality rate has increased to 1.55 per cent.The total case count in the city stands at 13,93,867, including 62,783 active cases.

A total of 62,059 tests including 45,094 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 16,965 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 1,82,88,726.

According to the health bulletin, 1,18,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 80,292 received their first dose and 37,795 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 45,11,370.

The Ministry of Health in its briefing on Saturday said Delhi is among states and UTs that have reported a major drop in case positivity.

"We are extending the lockdown for one more week. Instead of tomorrow, lockdown is extended till next Monday, 5 am in Delhi," Kejriwal said on Sunday.