Lockdown 4.0: States/UTs can delineate zones and decide on activities prohibited or allowed; night curfew mandatory, says MHA

On Thursday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in his letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of all states said that violation of the nationwide lockdown has been noticed in various places.

"It has been brought to the notice of this (Home Affairs) Ministry, through Media reports and others sources, that there are violations, at various places, in the implementation of MHA Guidelines, I would like to emphasise that the MHA Guidelines should be strictly implemented, and all authorities in States/UTs should take necessary steps to ensure the same," he wrote.

Bhalla, in communication to all states and Union Territories, said that respective governments can delineate various zones, and decide on the activities to be prohibited, or allowed with restrictions, in accordance with the MHA guidelines. "Once the guidelines have been issued by the States and UTs, they should be strictly implemented, and action taken if any deviations are noticed," he said.