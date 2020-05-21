Coronavirus in India: ICMR collects samples for research to check presence of antibodies against COVID-19

Sample collection from Rajasthan is being done by teams from ICMR Jodhpur under the guidance of its director DS Khunteta. The compiled lot of samples would then be sent to ICMR Chennai. “Dausa is among the three districts selected from Rajasthan out of the 21 districts of the country. We are providing all possible support to the ICMR teams. They are working to collect samples for a sero-surveillance project. The samples collected in Dausa will be sent to Jodhpur,” said Dr P M Verma CMHO Dausa.

Out of the three selected districts Dausa has a cumulative positive of 39 patients out of which 25 have recovered and been discharged. The district has 14 active cases out of which 12 are migrants who returned to their villages. Jalore has a cumulative positive of 130 patients out of which 4 are recovered and discharged, while 2 died. There are 124 active cases out of which 120 are migrants. Rajsamand has a cumulative positive of 68 patients out of which 26 have recovered, 16 have been discharged. The district has 64 migrants who tested positive and 42 active cases.