Coronavirus in India: ICMR collects samples for research to check presence of antibodies against COVID-19

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) is collecting samples in 21 districts across the country for a sero-surveillance study to check for the presence of antibodies against coronavirus among Indians. The districts have been selected randomly and three of them; Dausa, Rajsamand and Jalore are in Rajasthan. The samples would be sent to ICMR Chennai for the research. The study will also gauge the immunity level of the people and the extent of spread of the virus among the population.
20 teams from ICMR Jodhpur are in Dausa to collect 400 blood samples from 10 villages. The persons from whom samples are being collected are being randomly selected, however, their details are being noted down along with samples.
Sample collection from Rajasthan is being done by teams from ICMR Jodhpur under the guidance of its director DS Khunteta. The compiled lot of samples would then be sent to ICMR Chennai. “Dausa is among the three districts selected from Rajasthan out of the 21 districts of the country. We are providing all possible support to the ICMR teams. They are working to collect samples for a sero-surveillance project. The samples collected in Dausa will be sent to Jodhpur,” said Dr P M Verma CMHO Dausa.
Out of the three selected districts Dausa has a cumulative positive of 39 patients out of which 25 have recovered and been discharged. The district has 14 active cases out of which 12 are migrants who returned to their villages. Jalore has a cumulative positive of 130 patients out of which 4 are recovered and discharged, while 2 died. There are 124 active cases out of which 120 are migrants. Rajsamand has a cumulative positive of 68 patients out of which 26 have recovered, 16 have been discharged. The district has 64 migrants who tested positive and 42 active cases.
