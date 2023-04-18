'Lives at stake, stop doing politics': S Jaishankar slams Sidda over tweet on 31 Kannadigas stuck in Sudan fighting

After Congress leader and former CM of Karnataka Siddaramaiah urged PM Modi and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of 31 Kannadigas in Sudan, which is affected by army-paramilitary clashes, External Affairs minister S Jaishankar slammed him on Tweeter on Tuesday and asked him to stop doing politics over the matter as lives are at stake.

In a series of tweets, Jaishankar said, “Simply appalled at your tweet! There are lives at stake; don’t do politics...plans regarding them have to take into account a very complicated security scenario. The Embassy is in constant touch with the Ministry in that regard. It is grossly irresponsible of you to politicize their situation. No electoral goal justifies endangering Indians abroad…”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier Siddaramaiah had tweeted, “It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia,@MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return. Hakki Pikkis in Sudan have been left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back.@BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis.”

Other BJP ministers too slam Siddaramaiah

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar too responded to Siddaramaiah tweet and said that the safety of Kannadigas in Sudan is ensured. In a tweeter post he said, “Our PM @narendramodi ji's govt is steadfast in ‘Leave no Indian behind’ in thot n in action. Unlike in the past, our government has stepped up whenever Indians abroad are caught up in conflict or another crisis. Afghanistan to Middle East to Ukraine - our government has ensured the safety of citizens and safe passage home and will do so for Kannadigas stranded in Sudan too.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also slammed Siddaramaiah and said that the BJP doesn’t need his lessons on rescuing people from other countries. In a post on Tweeter he said, “Sir, we don’t need lessons on rescuing stranded Indians from the Congress. Modi Govt has rescued lakhs of stranded Indians during Vande Bharat Mission, students during Ukraine war, nurses from Yemen and more. All Kannadigas will return safe,” wrote Tejasvi Surya.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Situation in Sudan remains tense

At least 31 tribal people from Karnataka are currently stranded in Sudan following intense fighting between the country's army and paramilitaries that have left nearly 200 dead and 1,800 wounded. The Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has informed the External Affairs Ministry and is following up with the Indian Embassy in Sudan to speed up the rescue process.