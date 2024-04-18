 Live Breaking News Updates: Election Commission Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaLive Breaking News Updates: Election Commission Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls
Live Updates

Live Breaking News Updates: Election Commission Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

Follow Free Press Journal Live news updates to get the latest news from India and around the world.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
18 April 2024 08:19 AM IST

Gazette notification issued for fourth phase of Lok Sabha election

Election Commission of India issued the Gazette notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. The fourth phase will see polling across 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states. These include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is scheduled for May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad's Govindpuram Area; Visuals Surface

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad's Govindpuram Area; Visuals Surface

Live Breaking News Updates: Election Commission Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

Live Breaking News Updates: Election Commission Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

'No Jai Shri Ram...': 3 Men Allegedly Forced To Say 'Allah Hu Akbar' In Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral

'No Jai Shri Ram...': 3 Men Allegedly Forced To Say 'Allah Hu Akbar' In Bengaluru; Video Goes Viral

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Daughter Of Autorickshaw Driver, Labourer, Sons Of Farmer Enter Civil...

UPSC Civil Services 2023: Daughter Of Autorickshaw Driver, Labourer, Sons Of Farmer Enter Civil...

Bentley Bentayga Worth Rs 7 Crore Becomes Most Expensive Car Of Indore

Bentley Bentayga Worth Rs 7 Crore Becomes Most Expensive Car Of Indore