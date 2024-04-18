Live Breaking News Updates: Election Commission Issues Notification For 4th Phase Of Lok Sabha Polls

Gazette notification issued for fourth phase of Lok Sabha election

Election Commission of India issued the Gazette notification for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election. The fourth phase will see polling across 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states. These include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election is scheduled for May 13 from 7 am to 6 pm.