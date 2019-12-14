List of BJP politicians accused of rape who didn't deserve Smriti Irani's attention

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark seeking strong action against the latter for allegedly using crimes against women as a political tool.

"It is with a sense of outrage that the women Members of the Parliament from BJP today approached the ECI to take the strongest action possible against Rahul Gandhi. He has used rape as a political weapon to settle scores with Narendra Modi," Irani said after her meeting with the poll body.

Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand on Thursday, Gandhi had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays all one can see is 'Rape in India'.

However, with BJP’s history of distributing tickets to sexual assault accused persons, it is difficult to take Irani’s comment seriously. While Rahul Gandhi made a comment that can be debated on, the BJP has shown little to none efforts in showing its commitments towards women safety.

Here is the list of BJP leaders accused of sexual abuse:

Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Kuldeep Singh Sengar who is no longer associated with the BJP was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in June 2017. Sengar was an elected BJP MLA when he was accused of sexual abuse.

Swami Chinmayanand

Self-proclaimed religious leader and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand is accused by a post-graduate student of sexual abuse. The accuser claimed that the BJP leader exploited her physically for over a year. The accuser had released a video in which she accused Chinmayanand of raping and threatening her and her family.

Bhojpal Singh

In March, 2017, Bhojpal Singh and two of his aides were booked for gang-raping a Dalit woman after promising to get her a BPL card in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

Jayesh Patel

A BJP leader from Gujarat, Jayesh Patel was booked in February 2017 for raping a 22-year-old nursing student of the Parul University in Vadodara. Patel also owns the university.

Vijay Jolly

Former Delhi BJP MLA Vijay Jolly booked for sexual abuse after a woman accused her of drugging and raping her in February 2017.

Kashimira Anil Bhosale

BJP Corporator Bhosale was booked for raping and forcing unnatural sex on a 44-year-old woman in January 2017.

Venkatesh Maurya

BJP leader Maurya was accused of rape by a woman in October 2016. The woman also alleged that Maurya had introduced himself to her as a BJP leader and a member of the National Executive Council of BJP’s SC Morcha in 2010.

Hamid Sardar

BJP leader Hamid Sardar along with five others were arrested in a case of trafficking and sexual assault of a minor in August 2014.

Nihal Chand

Then Rajasthan MP and a minister in Modi’s cabinet, Chand was accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old in June 2014.

Pramod Gupta

Former BJP leader and Cooperative Bank Chairman, Gupta was convicted in a rape case of a 5-year-old child. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

With inputs from Agencies.