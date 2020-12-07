'Like smoking in a cancer ward': Sunny Deol brutally trolled for saying he stands with both BJP and farmers

Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol on Sunday said that he stands with his party and with farmers. He also said that the central government always thinks of the betterment of farmers.

Taking to Twitter, Deol posted a picture of his statement on the ongoing farmers' protest.

"I request the whole world that it is matter between our farmers and the government. Do not come between them, because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda," he said.