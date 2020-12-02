Sunny Deol tests positive for COVID-19; actor says he's in isolation and feeling well

Deol has been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

On Sunday, Sunny announced he is set to collaborate with his son, actor Karan Deol for the sequel of "Apne", which will also feature his father, veteran star Dharmendra and actor-brother Bobby Deol.

The film will have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release.

"Apne 2" will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut.

"Apne" was a sports drama that featured Dharmendra as a disgraced former boxer who tries to reclaim lost respect in his career through his sons.

Its sequel will go on floors in March.

"Apne" marked the first time the Deols came together onscreen.

Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy "Yamla Pagla Deewana" in 2011.

The trio featured in two more films in the franchise, "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" (2013) and "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" in 2018.