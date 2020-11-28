Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called out on Twitter for discrediting farmers speaking English

Shouting slogans, singing songs and carrying flags in reds, greens and blues, hundreds of farmers from various groups and states gathered at north Delhi's Burari ground where the government had allowed them to hold a peaceful protest against the new farm laws.
In a video that hit the viral note on Twitter, Punjabi artist Deep Sidhu can be seen joining the farmers’ protest conversing with the paramilitary force on the seriousness of the issue.
The clip was shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who captioned it as “Hahahahaha. The poor landless farmer for whom WOKES are crying.”
Agnihotri was called out on Twitter for discrediting farmers who can speak fluent English.
One user wrote, "The Elites thinks that education only belongs to them and not to farmers, workers and labourers."
"Agnihotri is upset farmer can speak better English than him," added another.
Here are some more reactions.
Scores of farmers sat it out at various border points into Delhi for the third consecutive day, many made their way into the national capital and gathered at the Nirankari ground, one of the largest in the city.
The farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana and also from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, arrived in trucks and tractors.
Slogans such as "Dharti Mata Ki Jai", 'Narendra Modi Kisan Virodhi" and "Inquilab Zindabad" could be heard from different parts of the vast, dusty ground. As some farmer leaders gave speeches, farmers danced to drumbeats and the strains of "Hum Honge Kaamyab" could also be heard.
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.
