Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri called out on Twitter for discrediting farmers speaking English

Shouting slogans, singing songs and carrying flags in reds, greens and blues, hundreds of farmers from various groups and states gathered at north Delhi's Burari ground where the government had allowed them to hold a peaceful protest against the new farm laws.

In a video that hit the viral note on Twitter, Punjabi artist Deep Sidhu can be seen joining the farmers’ protest conversing with the paramilitary force on the seriousness of the issue.

The clip was shared by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who captioned it as “Hahahahaha. The poor landless farmer for whom WOKES are crying.”