LeT top commander Lateef Bhat was killed in an encounter in J&K's Kulgam. | File photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday referred to a phrase it has often turned to after having killed terrorists, this time shortly after top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was gunned down in Kulgam - "you can run but you can't hide".

The reference to phrase also often used in songs as well as by boxing champion Joe Louis came after Bhat was killed in an encounter that began on Wednesday morning. The action came after specific intelligence inputs were followed by a focused cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area of south Kashmir.

You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 18, 2026

Bhat, along with another terrorist, Umar Nisar Dar, was involved in the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam that left three paramilitary personnel injured. Dar was killed in an encounter on Monday, but Bhat had managed to flee.

American heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis in June 1946 had said "you can run but you can't hide" to describe how his opponent's speed would not save him from being caught in the ring. It was also the name of songs by artists like Jerry Butler, Girl Thing and The Razz. The reference, however, has been used by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on several occasions, last in September when Yasir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Pakistan, was killed in Budgam district after a fierce gun battle with security forces.

It was used again in July when two suspected LeT operatives, residents of south Kashmir's Kulgam district, were trapped by the forces, leading to an exchange of gunfire. One of the terrorists was neutralised.

The line reflects on the stance against terrorism under Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat over the last two years. His tenure has seen the successful targeting of high-stakes targets including the 2024 killing of Lashkar commander Usman in Srinagar, Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Haider's death in Udhampur in 2025 and Lashkar commander Zakir Ganie's death in Shopian in July. The key conspirators of the 2025 Pahalgam attack and several foreign terrorists were hunted down. The success in these operations has been credited to close coordination between the police, army and paramilitary forces, apart from joint operations centered around intelligence inputs.

The result goes beyond just the neutralising of terrorists and extends to busting of terror networks and hideouts, while maintaining sustained pressure despite challenging terrains and operational challenges.

But NITI Aayog numbers from September show a longer-lasting impact of the "you can run but can't hide" approach to terror. Youth recruitment into terrorism fell by about 99 per cent between 2018 and 2025, from 199 cases to two. Further, terrorist incidents fell from 228 in 2018 to 12 in 2025. This suggests that the terror regeneration has also been targeted, making such outfits face a hard time to replace the cadres they lose.

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