'I Want To Go To Allah': LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Refuses To Surrender After Security Forces Corner Him In J&K's Kulgam |

A fresh encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday as the search for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat intensified. Police personnel reportedly attempted to persuade Bhat to surrender through a video call after he was cornered during the ongoing operation.

Watch Video Here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the viral video, one can see two phones, both on a video call. Bhat can allegedly be seen on a video call, with security personnel heard telling him to put his weapons down and surrender.

An Indian Army officer was seen engaging in a conversation with an him, attempting to persuade him to surrender. During the exchange, Lateef recited a verse from the Quran and expressed his willingness to die, saying that he had left everything behind and wanted to go to Allah.

He further declared, “Allahu Akbar,” while referring to what he described as Allah’s promised end. The Army officer urged him to surrender, assuring him that they were there to help and questioning why he had chosen this path. However, Lateef remained resolute, responding, “Allah is sufficient for me.”

Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are jointly carrying out the operation. Bhat is suspected to be hiding in the area and is believed to have sustained bullet injuries during a gunfight on Monday before managing to escape.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The latest operation follows Monday’s encounter in Kulgam’s Laroo area, where security forces intercepted Bhat and another terrorist, Umar Nisar Dar. Dar was killed in the exchange of fire, while Bhat managed to flee despite reportedly being injured.

CCTV Footage Reveals Terrorists’ Movements

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Investigations into the November 11 attack on a CRPF checkpost have revealed that Bhat and Dar allegedly conducted reconnaissance at several locations in Kulgam a day before the incident.

CCTV footage reportedly captured the duo moving through Mir Bazaar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam on November 10, allegedly surveying potential targets and planning attacks on security forces. According to security agencies, footage also recorded their movements after the attack, in which three security personnel were injured.

Cops have found that Dar allegedly provided shelter and logistical support to Bhat for the past five to six months. The findings emerged during an investigation initiated after Dar’s family filed a missing person report at Kulgam police station following his disappearance.

Cops also found that Dar allegedly joined the Resistance Front (TRF) immediately after the attack on the CRPF checkpost. Security forces continue to search the area for Bhat as the anti-terror operation remains underway.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!