'Lessons For Those Who Seek To Push For One Person Rule': Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai On Bangladesh Unrest

Sheikh Hasina | AFP PHOTO / Bangladesh/STR

Neighboring country Bangladesh witnessed a power coup following days of violent protests. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee amid nationwide demonstrations against her quota policy.

Many prominent personalities have expressed their opinions on the turmoil in Bangladesh. Senior journalist and news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his views on the situation.

Commenting on the government failure in Bangladesh, Rajdeep said, "This is by most accounts a people’s revolt against a leader who had turned ‘elected’ autocrat and looked to crush all forms of dissent."

"So the one country in the neighborhood whose leadership was on the same page as the Indian government on most issues is now in complete turmoil. Sheikh Hasina has fled Bangladesh, and the army chief says he will ‘form an interim government.’ For all the flaws in our democracy, at least our army stays in the barracks and every general election sees a peaceful post-election transition," said Rajdeep in an X post.

"Hopefully, Bangladesh too will find a way to be ruled by a free and fair ballot (which the last election clearly was not in that country) and not by the bullet. This is by most accounts a people’s revolt against a leader who had turned ‘elected’ autocrat and looked to crush all forms of dissent. Lessons for those who seek to push for one-person rule," he added.

According to reports, New Delhi is closely monitoring the developments in Dhaka. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has stated that an interim government will be formed to lead the country.

Meanwhile, the Centre has called an all party meeting in Parliament on Monday at 10 am on Bangladesh issue.