Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away in Kolkata; 'we will miss him dearly,' says Mamata Banerjee

85 year old Chatterjee had contracted COVID-19 on October 6th and was hospitalized. Though he later tested negative, COVID-19 encephalopathy had set in, leading to various complications. Following this, Chatterjee had undergone the first plasmapheresis on Thursday and tracheostomy on Wednesday according to doctors treating him.

The doctor had also said, "We tried steroids, immunoglobulin, cardiology, anti- viral therapy, immunology everything," the doctor said adding a huge team of specialists from the fields of neurology, nephrology, cardiology, critical care medicine, ID specialists had put in a lot of effort to revive him over the past 40 days. As the actor’s neurological condition worsened on Friday, an EEG had shown that there is very little activity in the brain.

Chatterjee’s family had accepted the grim health condition of the actor as informed by doctors treating him.