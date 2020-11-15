Soumitra Chatterjee passes away: Over 300 films, Legion d'Honneur and more - Bengali megastar's incredible legacy

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who was hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus on October 5, breathed his last on Sunday. He was 85.

The bulletin from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, where he was hospitalised for over a month, said, "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 p.m. at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul."

Before getting hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications, the Dadasaheb Phalke awardee was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan', which is helmed by actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

The demise of the iconic Bengali actor has left the entire fraternity and fans shocked. The megastar made his debut with Satyajit Ray masterpiece 'Apur Sansar' in 1959 and went onto work with the maestro in films, 'Devi', 'Teen Kanya', Abhijan', 'Charulata', 'Kapurush O Mahapurush'. 'Aranyer Din Ratri', 'Ashani Sanket', 'Sonar Kella', 'Joy Baba Felunath', 'Hirak Rajar Deshe', 'Ghare Baire', 'Ganashatru' and 'Shakha Proshakha', over the next three decades.

Apart from working with Ray - one of the greatest filmmakers of all time- the megastar also collaborated with iconic filmmakers like Mrinal Sen, Asit Sen, Tarun Mazumdar and others.

Soumitra, who left an indelible mark on the Bengali film industry and inspired several other actors with his indescribable onscreen presence, also tried his hands at filmmaking and helmed a telefilm based on Rabindranath Tagore's 'Streer Patra'.

In 1986, Soumitra starred in a Hindia short film opposite Roopa Ganguly. It was based on Rabindranath Tagore's 'Dena Paoena'. He also featured in 'Hindustani Sipahi', a film based on Utpal Dutt's renowned Bangla play 'Pherari Fauj'.

The Padma Bhushan awardee was also honoured with the Legion d'Honneur (2018) in France for his contribution to world cinema.

(With inputs from IANS)