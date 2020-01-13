Left creating violent mood in campuses: Academics to PM Modi

Over 200 academics in the country, including university vice chancellors, have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the left wing is sponsoring violence in campuses in the name of student politics

They, dated January 11 and signed by 208 vice-chancellors, professors and academics, also said that efforts are being made by the left activists to engulf the campuses in a “fire of violence”.

Expressing deep concern on the issue, this group of academics has demanded that Prime Minister liberate educational institutions from the atmosphere of chaos.

Citing the recent incidents, he said that a handful of left-wing activists from the Centre-administered Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Milia in the capital and Jadavpur University in Kolkata are stalling educational activities by creating an atmosphere of chaos in these varsities.

The academics said that the chaotic activities of left activists is a hindrance in organising any kind of programs from study and learning to exchange of ideas.

There is an attempt to impose an ideology on the campuses in which the left organiaations have a hold, the letter said. Such campuses are being regarded as private estates where personal freedoms are under attack, while teachers are also facing intolerance, it added.

“The politics of the left organizations in universities is causing maximum damage to poor students, who come to study remotely amidst all the troubles. But by creating unrest in the campus, difficulties are being created for such students,” the letter read.

Among prominent academics who have signed the letter are R.P. Tiwari, Vice Chancellor of Harisingh Gaur University in Madhya Pradesh; HCS Rathore, Vice Chancellor of the Central University of South Bihar; Rajneesh Kumar Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha in Maharashtra. –IANS