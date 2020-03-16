Lawyers strike and coronavirus threat ensure hoarding naming anti-CAA activists stay put in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: It would seem that the hoardings 'naming and shaming' anti-CAA activists put up by the Yogi Adityanath government across all major crossings in the state capital of Lucknow are not going anywhere yet.

While the lawyers strike at Allahabad High Court on Monday saved the day for the Yogi Adityanath-led government, as officials sought more time for compliance sans hearing in the matter, the coronavirus threat now appears to be causing a further delay. The case can now be deferred for for weeks as the Allahabad High Court has decided to take up only “urgent cases” henceforth.“

This means now civil cases will not be taken up. The hoarding case may have to wait till the corona advisory is lifted,” a senior lawyer Harishankar Singh told FPJ.