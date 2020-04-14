Latest coronavirus update: States given additional 22 lakh metric ton foodgrains

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution with the help of Food Corporation of India (FCI) has allocated over 22 lakh metric ton grains to the states and the UTs so that crores of beneficiaries identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) could be helped.

The states and the UTs have lifted over 22 lakh metric ton grains from FCI till April 13, said a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs while addressing a press conference. The figure was recorded on the 20th day of the first phase of 21-day nationwide lockdown which was imposed by PM Modi since March 24 midnight.

As the PM on Tuesday announced the second phase of 19-day lockdown till May 3, the official shared the information to avoid panic among people there might be insufficient food in the country to meet their needs.

The additional support to the states and UTs was part of the Centre’s March 26 announcement to distribute free 5 kg food grains per person and one kg of pulses per household under PMGKY for next three months to 80 crore poor beneficiaries covered under the NFSA. Under NFSA, the government provides 5kg of foodgrains per person at subsidised rates.

It provides rice at Rs3 a kg, coarse grains like bajra at Re1 a kg. The beneficiaries will get free ration over and above monthly quota of 5 kg food grains per month, which has been increased to 7 Kg a month for next three months by the Cabinet decision taken last month.

Now the beneficiary is entitled to get 12 kg of food grains per month for the next three months -- five kg will be free under PMGKY while 7 kg will be available at subsidised rates over ration shops. The government will have to bear an estimated entire expenditure of over Rs 40,000 crores for distributing free food grain.