Latest coronavirus update: Rajasthan announces exhaustive measures, curfew imposed in Jhunjhunu area; 350 med teams deployed

Rajasthan: Three persons of a family who tested positive for coronavirus in Jhunjhunu were shifted to Jaipur for isolation and quarantine.

A curfew has been declared in 5 km radius of their home and 350 teams have been deployed to screen all the people living in the 5-km zone. All public places will be sanitized. WHO and UNICEF expert teams have also reached Jhunjhunu to help contain the situation.

Bus services to Jhunjhunu have been suspended and the bus stand wore a deserted look. Shops and markets also remained closed. Meanwhile the family that was tested positive after their visit to Spain has been shifted to Jaipur.

Rajasthan government has announced exhaustive measures to ensure spread of Corona Virus. Shut down has been announced till March 31 for all departments.

Only 50 percent employees will have to report for work. It was however clarified that employees cannot leave their location of posting. Total 14 departments that offer essential services will function normally.

The government has ordered that action will be taken against persons found violating home isolation under Section 188 of IPC. Government has urged the people to follow Section 144 that has been implemented in the interest of the people.