Latest coronavirus update: One more COVID-19 death in Karnataka, death toll rises to 23

Bengaluru: A 69-year-old man from Davangere who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection has died, taking the death toll in the state to 23, health department officials said on Friday.

The elderly person was admitted on April 28 with history of SARI (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and past history of diabetes and IHD (ischemic heart disease), they said.

The patient was on ventilator support and died due to cardiac arrest today at designated hospital in Davangere, they added.

Cumulatively 589 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state and it includes 23 deaths and 251 discharges.