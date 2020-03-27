Latest coronavirus update: Kerala IAS officer skips isolation, traced in Kanpur house; axed

Lucknow: Days after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor Covid-19 fiasco, Uttar Pradesh administration went into tizzy once again on Thursday night when the Kerala government alerted that a young IAS officer posted in Kollam had jumped home-quarantine and fled to Kanpur in UP, as per his mobile phone location traced by the Kerala Police.

The 2016-batch officer Anupam Mishra (in pic), who is sub-collector of Kollam, was put on isolation when he returned from his honeymoon from Singapore March 19. He was suspended by the Kerala government on Friday and booked for violation of epidemic norms, Kerala media reported. The Yogi government launched surveillance and found him in Sultanpur on Friday morning.

“Mr Mishra, his wife Kavita Mishra who is a UP cadre officer, and four other family members have been quarantined till 14 April. They will be tested for covid-19 as well,” an official told FPJ. “He got married in February and was travelling to Singapore with his wife after that. He returned to Kollam on19Marchand advised to become quarantined for some time.

As our health staff sought to check up on him Thursday, he was found missing from his official residence,” Kollam District Collector Abdul Nasar said. When district officials approach Mishra, he allegedly said he was in Bengaluru with his doctor brother. However, his mobile location was traced to Kanpur.

“Although he was not showing any symptoms, the protocol is such that you have to be quarantined. He left without informing anyone which is an irresponsible act and hence action would be taken against him,” Nasar said. Kerala reported 164 cases till Friday, highest for any state in India.