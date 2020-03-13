Latest coronavirus update in India: One more tests positive for virus in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The Health Department of Ghaziabad on Friday confirmed that one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in the district.

Shailendra Kumar, Additional District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, told ANI: "We have taken 32 samples so far, out of which 30 samples have tested negative, while two have tested positive for the virus.

One of the persons had tested positive on March 5, and his son has reported positive today." Kumar further stated that the father was admitted to Safdurjung Hospital, where his condition was improving. The son has been admitted to the MMG Hospital isolation ward and is also in a stable condition, he said.